Flood Takes Over Warri

LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Most residents, especially motorists in the twin local government areas of Uvwie and Warri South would probably remember Majek Fashek of blessed memory in his hit track of ‘ Send Down The Rain ‘ as it rained heavily over the weekend

Consequently, most major roads in both local government areas were taken over by flood as at the time of filling this report.

One of the worse hit areas was the Enerhen junction, a major gate way between the two local government areas, as the right side of the Warri South axis of the beleaguered road also known as Commercial tricycle (keke) park could be best described as a swimming pool.

It is also unfortunate to note that most exit roads in the area, particularly those in the Marine quarters were no go areas.

Other affected roads in Uvwie local government area in a similar situation, include Uti Road, Refinery Road, Jakpa Road by General Hospital, Ekpan, amongst others.

In Warri South, Ginuwa Road by JJC popularly known as ‘ River Ginuwa ‘ was in its usual unenviable state of water log.

The adjoining roads in Mowoe, Yoruba, Okandeji by Okoye and Smart streets were also impassable even by pedestrians. Same with areas like Aghoghovbia, Arigbe, and Fani Kayode, amongst others

Those who spoke to our correspondent on the perennial problem appealed to the relevant authorities to urgently find a lasting solution to it.

Emerald News