Hoodlums Attacks Ughelli Covid-19 Task Force, Beat Female Police Officers To Stupor

LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The officials of COVID-19 Task Force, Ughelli North Local Government Council were allegedly attacked by suspected youths from Otor-Ihwreko, host community to Ughelli Main Market in the council area.

The youths in their hundreds on Monday morning attacked the policemen and officials of COVID-19 Task Force of Ughelli north council while on sensitization campaign on the use of uses of nose mask, hand sanitizers and social distance precautions at the Ughelli main market.

Our correspondent who witnessed the attack, reports that the youths came from the community’s shrine to attack the officials of the COVID-19 Task Force and Policemen from ‘A’ Division, Ughelli with dangerous weapons.

Two women sergeant from ‘A’ Division Ughelli were beaten to stupor and their uniforms were torn and half naked while alighting from the council’s NUGLE bus.

The officials of the task force were not speared as many of them were left with various degree of injuries in their bodies.

An attempt to set the council bus ablaze was averted as the DPO ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, CSP Kevin Zuokumor sent more police officers to rescue the police officers and officials of COVID-19 Task Force locked up in the market stalls.

The youths in their warring song said the community will no longer fold their hands looking at government of Delta State killing their people with hunger, that any attempt by the state government or anybody to impose stringent condition on their people will be resisted.

“We will not condole rascality from anybody, the youths of Otor-Ihwreko that attacked policemen and officials of COVID-19 Task Force will face the law and brought to book” he threatened.

Men of the Nigeria Police, A’ Division Ughelli, has assured the council boss of getting the hoodlums arrested and prosecuted.

Daily Independent