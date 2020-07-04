Delta: Business man, Four others Electrocuted In Asaba

Share This





















Asaba

LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Asaba based business man (namewitheld) was on Friday evening electrocuted by a high tension electric cable that fell on the roof of the caravan he used as boutique shop close to Divine plaza Okpanam road in Asaba, Delta state.

The Victim Popularly Known as” Moonlight” was electrocuted by a high tension was said to have mistakenly touched the Caravan when the unexpected happened

But his son who was with his the father when the incident happened managed to escape death but suffered severe injuries and he at present receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Asaba

Eyewitness Umukoro James said that the son had a deep cut on his head when the electricity threw him off the balance and hit him on the ground adding that he was rescued by passersby and rushed to the hospital while the father was confirmed dead on the spot as the cable sparked from the high tension cable led to the death of the man

Meanwhile, another Victim, resident in Awai-area of Asaba was struck to death while working on a high tension pole in the area while the two others were alleged to have died in a similar situation in Okwe Community in the early hours of Friday after the news of an electrocuted farmer in warri after a torrential rainfall on Wednesday night in the area

All the victims are said to be married with children and wives and were bubliing with lives before they were unexpectedly struck to death through electricity

But BEDC Public Relations Officer ( PRO,) Mrs Esther Okolie Confirmed the death of the Four persons and did not give details and advised members of the Public to stay away from the bottom of high tension cables as there could sudden shock from them that could lead to untimely death of an unfortunate persons in the area

