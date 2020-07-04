Delta Police Discover Decomposing Corpse Of 7-Year-Old Missing Girl In Isokolo community

Share This























LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Isiokolo Divisional Headquarters have discovered the decomposing corpse of a seven-year old-girl, Ebruvwiyor Lina, who suddenly disappeared from their residence in a shallow grave at Isiokolo community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Police have also exhumed the corpse and deposited same at the morgue, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that the little girl was allegedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by her abductors.

Two of the suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the little girl.

The suspects it was learnt have confessed to have committed the crime during interrogation just as they took the Police to the shallow grave where they buried the seven-year-old girl.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said, “I saw your message. I’ve been trying to reach the DPO. He has not picked my call.”

Daily Post