Alleged N96bn Fraud: Court Orders Forfeiture Of 48 Property Linked To Fleeing Ngozi Olejeme

LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of 48 choice property allegedly belonging to former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds, Ngozi Olejeme.

The affected property is spread across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Bayelsa, Enugu, Edo, and Delta States, according to a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission spokesman, Dele Oyewale.

The forfeiture order was granted after the counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, convinced the court that the said property was purchased with proceeds of crime.

He buttressed his position with 14 exhibits, attached to his affidavit, filed on May 29, 2020.

The statement said, “Olejeme who was also the treasurer of the Jonathan-Sambo Campaign Organisation in 2015 has been on the run since 2016 and was in September 2017, declared wanted by the EFCC for criminal conspiracy, abuse of o?ce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.”

She was alleged to have, along with the former managing director of NSITF, Mr Umar Abubakar, mismanaged and diverted over N69billion, belonging to the Federal Government into their personal accounts through the award of spurious contracts to proxy companies.

In granting the application, Justice Taiwo ruled that the interim order should be published in a leading newspaper within seven days of receipt of the order and for any interested party to show cause within 14 days why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the FG.

He adjourned the matter till July 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has secured the conviction of one Olaniyi Zaccheus, a former account officer of the Staff Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society of the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, Lagos State, for N4million fraud.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment through virtual proceedings.

Punch