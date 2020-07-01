Delta Female Teacher Slumps, Dies After Getting Report Of Husband’s Covid-19 Result

Share This























LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A teacher in one of the government-owned schools in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, has slumped and died after receiving news that her husband tested positive to COVID-19.

Vanguard gathered that the victim who is unidentified has been battling with high blood pressure over the years and might have died as a result of the shock of the news.

Confirming the incident Wednesday, a neighbour of the victim disclosed that she died last Monday and has been deposited in a morgue adding that the children have also been placed on self-isolation.

The neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were at home when we heard screams from their compound. Upon our enquiry, we were told that she slumped and was confirmed dead after receiving news of her husband testing positive to COVID-19.