Buhari Nominates Ex-Delta Commissioner, Oma Djeba, 41 Others As Ambassadors

LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)- President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent a letter to the Senate requesting it to screen and confirm 41 non-career and one career ambassadors for appointment.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor at plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

On the list is former Delta State Commissioner of Information and former Editor of THISDAY on Sunday, Mr Oma Djebah.

Another Senior journalist nominated by Buhari is the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina.

Other nominees include Engr. Umar Suleiman, Mandama (Adamawa) Oboro Emong Akpablo (Akwa Ibom), Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Abubakar D. Ibrahim Sryi (Bauchi), Philip K lkumsi (Bayelsa).

Others are Hon. Arzoor Terhemen, Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue) and Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno).

President Buhari, in his letter, stated: “In accordance to section 171 (1), (2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate the underlisted forty-one (41) names of nominees as Non-Career ambassadors-designate.”

He equally sought accelerated consideration of the nominees.

Below is the full list of the nominees and their states of origin:

1. Debo Adesina (Oyo)

2. Ademola Seriki (Lagos)

3. Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi)

4. Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)

5. L.S. Mandama (Adamawa)

6. Oboro Effiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

7. Chief Elijah Onyeagba (Anambra)

8. Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi)

9. Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

10. Hon. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue)

11. Paul Ogba Adikwu (Benue)

12. Al-Bashir Ibrahim Al-Hassan (Borno)

13. Brig. Gen. Bwala Y?suf, Bukar (Borno)

14. Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)

15. Oma Djebah (Delta)

16. Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi)

17. Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo)

18. Maj. Gen. C.O. Ugwu (Enugu)

19. Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe)

20. Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo)

21. Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa)

22. Prof. M.A. Makarfi (Kaduna)

23. Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano)

24. Jazuli Imam Galandanci (Kano)

25. Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano)

26. Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina)

27. Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara)

28. Abioye Bello (Kwara)

29. Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara)

30. Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa)

31. Chief Sarafa Tunji Isola (Ogun)

32. Mrs. Nimi Akinkube (Ondo)

33. Adejaba Bello (Osun)

34. Adeshina Alege (Oyo)

35. Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo)

36. Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwal (Plateau)

37. Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers)

38. Faruk Yabo (Sokoto)

39. Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba)

40. Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe)

41. Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara)