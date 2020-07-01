Covid-19 Hits Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa And His Wife, Edith

Share This























LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife Dame Edith Okowa have tested positive to COVID-19.

The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

He said “my wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

Recall that the governor had gone into isolation last week with his family after one of his daughters tested positive to the virus.

Also, a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba said, “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days.”

He added: “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

African examiner reports that previously two top government officials, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had tested positive to the covid-19 and currently undergoing treatments.