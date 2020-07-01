Fear Grips Delta People Over Increasing Cases Of Coronavirus

Share This























LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There is palpable tension and fear of the unknown in Delta state following the increasing cases of Covid-19 Pandemic disease despite effective management put in place.

As at Sunday evening, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa had revealed that the state has recorded 912 cases with many patients recovering, while Suspected patients have deserted their homes for fear of the unknown, adding that those on the run had worsened the situation in the state, especially their contacts and family members whose status are not yet known.

Governor Okowa on his Twitter handle regretted that some had also been lost adding” Delta state government feels the pains that many Deltans have refused to observe the rules, rather treat the k instructions with a pinch of salt, we are totally unhappy that the Pandemic discease is spreading fast in Delta state because people are adamant to the instructions” stressing the need for residents of the state to adhere strictly to the guidelines that have been put in place to keep them safe from the disease and curb the transmission of the virus.

Part of the text of the tweet reads” we have recorded 912#COVID 19 cases in Delta state, Many patients have recovered, however, some lives have also been lost,This is why we all need to adhere to the guidelines that have been put in place to keep you safe and curb the transmission of this virus”.

Meanwhile, residents of Ogwashi Uku Community near Asaba are also living in fear of the unknown following the hue and cry of Suspected cases of Covid-19 Pandemic disease in the area

While the percentage of Persons who do not believe in the existence of the virus is less than 100 percent, over 70 percent think it is real as some negligible percentage do not care if it exists or not .

A respondent in the area, Monday Igbe who spoke to our Correspondent said” I don’t think Coronavirus is real, after all, why is it that we have never seen anyone person who is carrying the disease? Each time we watch the television what they show us is an empty bed, and the question I am asking is, where are the patients , Everyday what government keeps telling us is that Coronavirus Pandemic is real, where are the patients?”

Also, the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA,) to the Delta state Governor on Community Development, Mr Jude Fregene has hailed the Governor for transparency in governance, saying that the disclosure of Covid-19 Pandemic disease infection of his daughter and some top government officials was a clear indication that the governor was transparent in all his dealings.

Peoples Daily