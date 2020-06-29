Delta: Five Nurses, Two Mortuary Attendants, Test Positive To Covid 19 In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Five nurses and two mortuary attendants, in Sapele, Delta State, have tested positive to Corona virus.

The five nurses were said to be staff of Treasurehold Clinic in Ugbeyiyi, Sapele, that was sealed two weeks ago by the Delta State Ministry of Health monitoring team, where a pastor, who had tested to Covid 19, was being secretly treated while the morgue attendants were said to be staff of the Central hospital in Sapele.

Hon Eugene Inoaghan, the Sapele Local Government Chairman, who confirmed the news, to newsmen, on Saturday, while inspecting the clearing of debris along New road on the monthly environmental exercise, said, the seven persons are currently undergoing treatment at the treatment center in Oghara.

“The five nurses and two morgue attendants, as I talk to you, have been taken to treatment center but we have started the contact tracing already and we will do everything to stop the spread of the virus, I want to appeal to Sapele people that the illness is real and we should always keep the social distancing, and don’t forget to use your facemask”

