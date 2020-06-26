Former Delta Gov, Uduaghan Reacts As Okowa’s Daughter Contracts COVID-19

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has advised citizens to do more for themselves, saying the various arms of government are doing their best to contain the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Uduaghan gave the advice on Friday as Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith go on self isolation after one their daughters tested positive for the dreadful virus.

“From the stage of denial, we have gradually moved into the stage of asking this question: how careful can we be? It is now obvious that COVID-19 is right here with us. More worrisome is that, people whom we believe are quite careful are contacting it,” Uduaghan stated.

Recall that Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases escalated to 22,614 on Thursday with 594 new cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The big surprise was Delta, where new infections surged by 106, in the last 24 hours.

Delta was 9th on the cumulative leaderboard with 609 cases, before Thursday’s tally. With 709 cases, it will now leapfrog Kaduna to claim the 8th position behind Ogun that recorded just 12 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 733 cases, with Lagos, as usual recording the highest cases of 159, and Ondo coming next to Delta with 44 cases.

“Do we really know the complete mode of transmission? Is it not possible that the mode of transmission is more than what the scientists are currently telling us. No doubt it is a new illness, so we may not know everything about it. How careful can we be? These questions have no concrete answers” Uduaghan stated.

While advising citizens to “observe the basic precautions that you have been reading and hearing of over and over,” the former Governor said, “being careful has no limits. Regular handwashing and/or use of sanitizer, use of face masks, physical/social distancing, elbow coverage of face while coughing or sneezing etc, avoiding crowded places, boosting your immunity with Vitamins C & D and Zinc tablets… are just the minimum”.

Uduaghan advised citizens to take seriously healthy diet, exercises, cleaning of surfaces regularly with soap and water, bleach, dettol, spirits or savlon, etc.

“Monitoring of domestic staff also very important; drivers, stewards, cooks, orderlies, security staff and PAs who have to go in and out of our homes or offices are becoming sources of infection.

“Minimize social visits and social gatherings. Our outing should be more for economic activities. Let’s try and do more for ourselves, while the various arms of Government are doing their best. May God heal those who currently have the disease IJN,” Uduaghan stated.

