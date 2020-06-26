Police Arrest Delta Pastor Over Gun-Running, Recover Rifles lnside Church Premises

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested the resident Pastor, Christ Holy Church, Mr Fidelis Nwansa, over alleged gun-running.

The Police also recovered six rifles in an uncompleted building within the Church’s premises and also arrested the head of the said vigilante simply identified as Freeman.

He was arrested under the pretence of providing security for churches and hotels with vigilante groups from Anambra State at Okwe in Asaba, the State Capital.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the report in a telephone chat on Thursday, saying the arrest of the Pastor was effected by his men two days ago during a mop-up exercise.

According to CP Inuwa, “Some people from across the Niger have started or are bringing in Vigilantes, bringing criminals to Delta in the name of providing security to either churches or hotels forgetting about the fact that one, it is illegal to do that because a vigilante from another State cannot come and operate in another State.

“Secondly, they’re carrying sophisticated firearms. Thirdly, there is every indication that once they bring this person, they are also engaged in criminality. So, we have recovered six pump actions.”

CP Inuwa said the vigilante head who is from Anambra State with the cleric was brought into Delta State for a security job.

CP Inuwa said the investigation also led to the arrest of the resident pastor of the church who confessed that the recovered prohibited firearms belonged to the Anambra Vigilantes group.