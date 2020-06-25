Delta: Gunmen Kidnap Four SETRACO Workers In Ijaw Community

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen at about 1:35 pm on Wednesday abducted four men working for SETRACO, a construction firm in Torugbene, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY POST gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically at the area before abducting the workers, just as they left the riverine community in a speedboat.

The Public Relations officer of the company, Mr. Afuruku Robert confirmed the incident to DAILY POST in a telephone chat.

”This afternoon, the hoodlums attacked the site in Torugbene community around 1:35 pm and four workers were abducted at gunpoint. After sporadic shooting into the air, they drove away in a speedboat to an unknown destination, ” he said.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the report in a chat with our correspondent in Warri.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya said,”Yes, it’s true.”

She said the police was making efforts to rescue the abducted victims unhurt.

It would be recalled that the Medical Director of Torugbene General Hospital was also abducted and released after an undisclosed sum of money was paid as ransom.