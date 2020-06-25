Court Strikes Out Ex-Convict Suit Against Omo-Agege, Award N300,000 Cost Against Plaintiff

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed the suit seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in his judgment, described the case as an abuse of court process.

Mr Mohammed, who held that the issue had already been laid to rest after Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court, Bwari, delivered a judgement in the matter, awarded a N300, 000 cost against the plaintiff which must be paid to each of the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group, the incorporated Trustees of Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, had, on May 19, approached the court, asking to order the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Omo-Agege.

Also joined as defendants in the suit are the Clerk of the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2020 filed by its lawyer, Edward Omaga, the group also prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mr Omo-Agege from occupying the office of senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District and deputy senate president.

Grounds for suit

The group said its suit was based on the grounds that Mr Omo-Agege was not a competent, fit and proper person to occupy such an office considering the conviction hanging over his neck.

According to the group, this is as per the judgement of the hearing of the Department of the State Bar Court sitting in Los Angeles, California, USA, delivered on Nov. 30, 1995, whereupon Omo-Agege was sentenced to jail and suspended from law practice for two years for felony involving moral turpitude, forgery of cheques amounting to $890 with which he intended to defraud the Bank of America, Ahined Mehone and Elpert Defrietas in violation of California penal code section 470.

Premium Times