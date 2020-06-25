Delta Gov: James Manager, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Macaulay Gear Up For 2023

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator James Manager, Current Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, and Former Chairman, Delta State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Mr Samuel Ovuozorie Macaulay are strong contenders ahead of the 2023 elections.

It was gathered that though the ruling Party in the state, People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) had allegedly settled for Delta Central after the tenure of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, but the Delta Southerners at a closed meeting rebuffed the decision by the party to zone the Governorship slot to the Central, warning that it will not work

While the State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa is said to have banned all manners of Political manoeuvres in the state, these gladiators have allegedly gone ahead in holding closed meetings with their followers including some leaders of the Party that the Delta South will produce the next Governor of the state come 2023

It seems a tough battle of winning of the minds of the Politicians, especially with array of James Manager who was a pioneer Chairman of the Party in the state, and again comes from the main population in the state

On the other hand, the quiet looking deputy Governor, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro who hails from Gbaramatu Community is formidable in terms of fighting power of militants from the state as the ex- militants have privately endorsed him including their leader, Government Ekpemukpolo, Alias Tompolo

The battle for 2023 guber elections needs lot of brain power and not physical encounters in destroying resources and going back to the Urhobos, the chances have eluded them having produced the number one citizen over times

Delta South is a mini Delta State with four ethnic groups Jumbled together as unit: Urhobos, Izons , Itsekiris, and the Isokos as the role to be played by former governor’s: James Ibori, Emmanuel Udughan, and Ifeanyi Okowa could determine where the pendulum swings to

Speaking to Journalists in Asaba, the former NUJ Chairman, Samuel Ovuozorie Macaulay said” 2023 is still far and we cannot afford to be talking about something still far, powers belongs to God, therefore, God will determine the next direction for me and I am glad that Delta state is PDP, one major Family , so like I said, everything is in the hands of God he will determine the next step for me, but the truth is that PDP will continue to rule the state in all democratic process”

Although, none of them have openly come out but insiders said that James Manager, and Kingsley Burutu Otuaro are bent of becoming the next Governor of Delta state upon the tenure expiration of Mr Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023

Sources close to the Urhobos said that the 2023 might be bloody as the Urhobos have vowed that it will be their turn or no other ethnic groups in the state and had warned that it will do everything possible to ensure that the power comes to them no matter the majority the Delta Southerners are claiming.

News Direct