Gunmen Abduct Urhobo Community Youth Leader, Demand N30m Ransom

LAGOS JUNE 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A youth leader in Ohoror community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, Mr. Alex Egedegbe Orukevwe has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped on Tuesday night around 7pm along Ughelli-Patani road.

This was disclosed by Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro, president Youthwing of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) on Wednesday morning.

He made the post on his personal facebook page.

Hear him, “You can’t say enough is enough until you know what’s enough. At this point in time, I guess we now know as a people that truly enough is enough.

“Firstly, they attempted to kidnap one of our illustrious sons in person of Former EDP NDDC Adjogbe Samuel, we kept silent.

“They tried same to Hon Samuel Marierie but God saved him and finally they have KIDNAPPED the Youth Chairman of Ohoror community in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State at about 07.00pm on Tuesday night.

“Mr. Alex Egedegbe Orukevwe aka (Saboga) who is Ohoror Youth President, was kidnapped yesterday around 7 pm along Ughelli- Patani road, before Chief Otega Emerhor house.

“Mr. Alex called with his own line 0703 505 93 *** to inform us that he has been kidnapped and the culprits spoke to his brother demanding for the sum N30millions ransom. The incident was reported at Ughelli police station yesterday night.

“Nigerians will recall that Ohoror community of Uhweru kingdom was the community that was attacked by marauding Fulani herdsmen just recently that went wide on all national TV stations.

“At this point, I call on security agents, vigilante groups, anti-cult groups and fellow Urhobo youths to stand firm as we fight against our common enemies. If you have any information about this evil act kindly do well to contact the area commander in charge of Ughelli Command your identity will be covered jealously.

“The police need proper information before they can act swiftly as I trust their capacity to arrest the culprit if we genuinely work with them by providing useful information.

“As the President of Urhobo youths, I am in talk with security agents, the vigilante chairman and other relevant stakeholders in the affected community to ensuring the safe rescue of our son Mr. Alex.

“I equally wish to use this medium to ask the kidnappers to, as a matter of urgency, release our brother as he doesn’t have that kind of money to offer anyone. He is just a hustling farmer serving his father’s community for free.

“I also wish to plead with our Urhobo youths to be law abiding and calm as the leadership of the Nigeria Police is up to the task to rescue our brother and the Youthwing of UPU is already on ground in Ughelli to ensure Mr. Alex is released unharmed. I shall be updating Urhobo Youths on our direct move via this medium. We need each other to win the fight against crime and criminalities in our area.

“From Ethnic National President of Urhobo Youths worldwide (UPU) and Member Rep NYCN State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) and DCC Human Rights (CAHR) Activist Kelly Efemena Umukoro aka Akima.”