Deputy Commissioner Of Police Serving In Delta State Dies After Brief Illness

LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mamman Rijau, has died after a brief illness on Monday.

Mammam Rijau was the former area commander at Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State and has done tremendous well in the building of the new sapele area command office.

A police officer who doesn’t want to be mentioned said the Delta State Deputy Commissioner of Police died at his home in Niger State, after he took two weeks leave at his office.

The source added that Mamman Rijau took two weeks leave because of his health condition adding that the news of his death came to the command as a shock.

“He died after a brief illness yesterday evening, 22 June, at about 6:43pm” he said.

Rijau, who is from Minna, Niger State, was the pioneer Area Commander of the Sapele Police Command before he was transferred to Calabar and later returned to Delta State as the Deputy Commissioner of police in the state.

Rijau was married to two wives and until his death he was the Deputy commissioner of police in Delta State.