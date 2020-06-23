Member Of Delta Electoral Commission, Catherine Ilolo Passes On

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. (Mrs.) Catherine Ilolo, has died.

The former lawmaker reportedly passed on Monday night, at an undisclosed hospital in Oleh, Isoko South council area of the state.

She was 60 years old and a native of Oleh community.

Circumstances surrounding her death were not clear as of the time of filing this report, but sources claim that she had complained of some sort of discomfort in her body over the weekend.

“She returned from Asaba and had gone to the hospital with the husband on Monday, but died at night,” a source disclosed.

Hon. Ilolo was appointed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside four others in July 2019, to represent Delta South in the Commission.

She was the first woman to emerge as a lawmaker in Isoko South Constituency 1, at the Delta State House of Assembly in 1991.

Her tenure was however, truncated by the then military government.

Late Catherine Ilolo was among the lsoko South local government committee that supervised the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to vulnerable persons across the council area, in April.

Her demise comes two weeks after a commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon Joyce Overah, passed on after a brief illness.

The Nation