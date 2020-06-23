Panic As 20 Officials Of Delta State Covid-19 Team Die After Brief Illness

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The number of personnel at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Delta State has depleted following the sudden death of some taskforce members in the past few weeks.

Investigation revealed that no fewer than 20 persons, mostly ad-hoc personnel in the fight against COVID-19 died after brief illnesses.

An inside source said they may have died as a result of the ravaging global disease, adding that reports of the demise were being kept under wraps to avoid tension.

The source added that the list did not include high profile government officials in the state.

Last Sunday, Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu tested positive to COVID-19.

The two top officials who hail from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Ika constituency, are now in isolation centre for treatment.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, who confirmed the COVID-19 positive status of his fellow appointees, said the officials were responding positively to treatment.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken steps to curtail further spread of the disease among top officials by shutting down some office complexes.

The affected offices include that of the SSG, off Cabinet Road; the Ministry of Information complex along Summit Road; and the Permanent Secretary (Government House) complex with the Government House, Asaba.

The development was to enable officials fumigate the offices.

