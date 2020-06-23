Covid-19: Delta State Ends Interstate Lockdown, Dismantles All Blockades

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has directed local government chairmen and members of the COVID-19 taskforce team to open up borders and create opportunity for free flow of traffic.

In a statement signed by secretary to the state government, Chiedu Ebi, and sighted by Emerald News, the state government directed all local government chairmen to dismantle all road blocks with effect from Tuesday June 23, 2020.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE SSG

Good evening Chairmen, Coordinator’s and Supervisors. Thanks for all the calls, prayers and best wishes since I took I’ll. I am improving with each passing day and hopefully in a couple of days, I should be back to full fitness.

After several weeks of hard and dedicated work in protecting our boundaries, the time has come for us to scale down on some of the activities with regard to the boundary enforcement. Consequently, with effect from Tuesday 23rd June, the Task Force and Boundary activities will be suspended.

All Chairmen are to ensure the dismantling of any blockades and ensure that unscrupulous persons do not attempt to engage in illegal activities. As we try to go back to the new normal, Chairmen are advised to ensure the continued sensitization of Citizens on the necessary protocols.

Once again, well done guys and really proud of the work done to keep our people safe.

Thanks and warm regards,

Chiedu Ebie

SSG