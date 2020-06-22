Delta State Records 156 Divorce Cases In One Month

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro has said that in May 2020, the state recorded 156 divorce proceedings, adding that 42 awaiting trial inmates at the Kwale Custodial Center were released following review of their cases.

Justice Umukoro who spoke to our Correspondent on Sunday in Asaba, however, appealed to Nigerians to respect the marriage institution, as the high rate of broken marriages and bad upbringing of Children were significantly contributing to the high incidence of crimes by youth in the society

Justice Umukoro said’ many marriage Institutions have been in trouble and broken homes have contributed to the high incidence of crimes by youth in the society, Nigerians should respect the Marriage Institutions no matter the situation as the only way to reduce the upsurge in crimes among the youth in the society. In May 2020, the state recorded 156 divorce proceedings and this is not good at all” remarking that on the backdrop of the percentage of youth awaiting trial at Kwale Custodial Center, it was clear that many parents had contributed to the bad upbringing of their children.

While calling on parents to take good care of their children, Justice Umukoro noted that out of 227 cases reviewed, youth between 17and 25 years of age, were in the majority, adding that 42 awaiting trial inmates were released while four were granted bail and frowned at the attitude of some lawyers who refused to defend some accused persons, especially those being tried for capital Offences.

Speaking further, Justice Umukoro said’the state Judiciary will continue to work with the rule of law, disclosing that those who Contravened the laws cannot be excused rather will face the wrath of the law and pay dearly for its Consequences.

One of the released inmates at Kwale Custodial Center, Anslem Omosor who spoke to our Correspondent said that he was arrested by Vigilante Operatives as a commercial bike rider while they raiding everywhere in Kwale in 2014 and was remanded in Prison Custody at Ogwashi Uku where he was later taken to Kwale Custodial Center 2016 and has since not been charged to court

The Assistant Controller of Corrections, Kwale Custodial Center, Mr Egwuatu Joseph who also spoke to our Correspondent, however, appealed to the Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro to use his good office to assist them with vehicles as the Center has Just one vehicle for Court duty.