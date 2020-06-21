Lagos Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Declares Buhari Medically Unfit To Rule Nigeria (SEE LETTER)

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Based on recent happening in the polity, a Lagos activist and legal luminary, Barr. (Chief) Malcolm Omirhobo has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is medical unfit to govern Nigeria.

Making the allegation in a letter written to the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Secretary to the Federal Executive Council and Three Arms in which a copy was made available to Urhobotoday, Omirhobo said, “I do hereby as a patriotic Nigerian, in my personal capacity and in the interest of the Nigerian Public write you to rise up above personal interest, tribal, religious and political considerations to exercise the constitutional responsibilities bestowed on you by virtue of the provisions of Sections 144(1) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to wit:– passed a resolution declaring President Muhammadu Buhari as incapable of discharging the functions of his office by setting up a panel to verify your declaration through medical examination and forward the report to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to do the needful as required of them by the provisions of Sections 144(2) (3)(4) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”



The controversial lawyer argued that his application is predicated upon the fact that Buhari who is about 80 years is suffering from loss of memory, acute dementia and other life-threatening complications which is prevalent with people of his age and thereby making him not to be in control of his household and the helm of affairs of Nigerian, a nation of over 200 million people.

He maintained that the incapacity of Buhari is putting the lives of his wife, children and the entire Nigerian citizens in grave danger by taking us back to the state of nature and making our lives short, brutish and nasty.

“Nigeria is not at war but look at the bloodletting resulting to the death of over a million Nigerians, crime against humanity and wanton destruction of properties going on right, left and center in our father land because we have a President that is non compos mentis.

“Our economy is not spared as it is without direction and has earned us the unenviable position of the World’s capital of poverty. The future of our children and our unborn generation is being mortgaged by the endless borrowing of unproductive loans by the government.

“Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, how can you explain the fact that our President could not resolve a scuffle between his wife and children on one hand and his private secretary on the other hand at the dining table with his family, in the other room with his wife or right on the spot but would rather have to refer the matter to a panel?

“Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the execution of a Nigerian soldier and policeman by Boko haram, the death of 107 people killed in Kajuru, Kaduna State, 82 people killed in Gubio, Borno, 70 people killed in Sokoto, 60 people killed in Katsina and the killing of 20 Soldiers and 40 civilians in Monguno Borno State via unlawful violence by Bandits and Terrorists are still fresh in the mind of our nation.

“Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I solemnly remind you that you owe your allegiance to your country Nigeria and not to any man and accordingly implore you to carry out your constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour within 14 (fourteen) days from your receipt of this letter, failing which I will be constrained to, for myself and on behalf of fellow Nigerians approach a court of competent jurisdiction to compel you to perform your duties as required by law,” he threatened.

SEE LETTER BELOW:

CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO OMIRHOBO

No. 121, Okota Road, Isolo, P.O. Box 7215, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: 0803-307-2453,

E-mail: omirhobo@yahoo.com

16th June 2020

SECRETARY TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA/SECRETARY TO THE

FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

THREE ARMS ZONE

FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY

ABUJA.

Dear Sir,

REQUEST FOR THE DECLARATION OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI AS UNFIT TO REMAIN IN OFFICE ON MEDICAL GROUNDS.

I am Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, a Nigerian citizen and an Activist. I do hereby as a patriotic Nigerian, in my personal capacity and in the interest of the Nigerian Public write you to rise up above personal interest, tribal, religious and political considerations to exercise the constitutional responsibilities bestowed on you by virtue of the provisions of Sections 144(1) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to wit:– passed a resolution declaring President Muhammadu Buhari as incapable of discharging the functions of his office by setting up a panel to verify your declaration through medical examination and forward the report to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to do the needful as required of them by the provisions of Sections 144(2) (3)(4) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

My application is predicated upon the fact that our President who is about 80 years is suffering from loss of memory, acute dementia and other life-threatening complications which is prevalent with people of his age and thereby making him not to be in control of his household and the helm of affairs of Nigerian, a nation of over 200 million people.

1

The incapacity of our President is putting the lives of his wife, children and the entire Nigerian citizens in grave danger by taking us back to the state of nature and making our lives short, brutish and nasty. Nigeria is not at war but look at the bloodletting resulting to the death of over a million Nigerians, crime against humanity and wanton destruction of properties going on right, left and center in our father land because we have a President that is non compos mentis. Our economy is not spared as it is without direction and has earned us the unenviable position of the World’s capital of poverty. The future of our children and our unborn generation is being mortgaged by the endless borrowing of unproductive loans by the government.

Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, how can you explain the fact that our President could not resolve a scuffle between his wife and children on one hand and his private secretary on the other hand at the dining table with his family, in the other room with his wife or right on the spot but would rather have to refer the matter to a panel?

Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the execution of a Nigerian soldier and policeman by Boko haram, the death of 107 people killed in Kajuru, Kaduna State, 82 people killed in Gubio, Borno, 70 people killed in Sokoto, 60 people killed in Katsina and the killing of 20 Soldiers and 40 civilians in Monguno Borno State via unlawful violence by Bandits and Terrorists are still fresh in the mind of our nation.

Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I solemnly remind you that you owe your allegiance to your country Nigeria and not to any man and accordingly implore you to carry out your constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour within 14 (fourteen) days from your receipt of this letter, failing which I will be constrained to, for myself and on behalf of fellow Nigerians approach a court of competent jurisdiction to compel you to perform your duties as required by law.

Looking forward to a speedy and patriotic response.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO OMIRHOBO