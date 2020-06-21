Okowa Laments Increase Of Covid-19 Patients As Delta Records Highest Cases In A Single day

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has lamented the increase of Covid-19 patients in Delta State.

The Governor disclosed that the level of infection was on the rise due to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe that the pandemic was a fluke.

Okowa lamentation was confirmed yesterday as Delta State recorded the highest number of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a single day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 83 COVID-19 cases for the State on Saturday.

The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State to 501.

It would be recall that the Governor has lamented that COVID-19 treatment centres in the State were already full of patients, emphasising that caution was needed to manage the alarming rate of infection and transmission.

While speaking on Friday with Government House Correspondents on the level of infection of the dreaded disease in the State and other parts of the country, Okowa urged Deltans and other residents of the State to always observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to checkmate community transmission.

He further stressed that the rising cases were due to community transmission and failure of people to observe prescribed protocols such as wearing of face mask in public places, social and physical distancing and other measures to keep the virus in check.

He advocated the need for everybody to be at alert as the level of immunity of people differs, pointing out that those with symptoms of the disease should go to the hospital for treatment before they become a big risk to their family members, friends and colleagues.