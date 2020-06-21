How Former NDDC Director, Adjogbe, Escapes Assassination In Delta

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Immediate past Executive Director of Projects, EDP of NDDC, Engr Adjogbe Samuel on Saturday escaped assassination, after an attack on his car by suspected assassins between Ughelli and Evwreni town along the busy East/West Road, Delta State.

It was gathered that the Lexus 570 Jeep of Engr Adjogbe Samuel was attacked by the suspected assassins, shooting the occupant of the car on the owner’s seat, Mr Samuel Adibor on his head.

One of his security aides, who pleaded anonymity, said they were heading from Ughelli to Evwreni at about 7:40 pm when they were intercepted by the suspected assassins. He added that they were three in the car.

He said the suspected assassins fired sporadically at them and they shot at them through the front, back windscreens and side glass of the Lexus Jeep.

The Aide said that they escaped death by the whiskers, he held that Mr Samuel Adibor was already receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in Ughelli. He said the matter was reported at the Ughelli ‘A’ Police Division.

However, a Senior Police Officer in the State who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was already being investigated.