How Delta Police Foil Kidnap Operation In Along Benin-Abraka Expressway Delta, Rescue Three

LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police at Abraka Police Division in Delta state at the weekend foiled Kidnap operation by Six -man gang, and rescued a lady identified as Oghenevwaire Welfare, Hussein Adamu and Shamsu Shehu along Benin -Abraka expressway.

The Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Of the Station, CSP Hassan Jimoh who Confirmed this incident to our Correspondent on telephone, said that the kidnap operation which took place in the early hours was foiled by men and Officers of the Division, adding that the Kidnappers flagged down a trailer while pretending to be security Operatives and dragged the two drivers, Hussein Adamu and Shamsu Shehu into the bush.

He said” after the first operation, there was another one few hours later as Officers and men of the Police stopped a Ford bus loaded with cassava and again took two of the passengers, Oghenevwaire Welfare and Prince Ogheneyoma into the bush, and while the trailer was supposed to be heading to Kwale to carry goods, the Ford bus was heading to Agbara otor.”

It was gathered that Oghenevwaire and Prince are said to have been involved in the business of buying cassava from Benin farm reserve to sell at Agbarha –Otor.

CSP Hassan Jimoh said he got news of the Kidnap when driver of the Ford bus, one Edurance Odiyovwi narrowly escaped as he rather than running into hiding in the bush, decided to find his way through the thick forest, got a motorbike and made his way straight to the Police Division where he reported the matter.

CSP Hassan Jimoh disclosed that the police operation was led by Supol Iweka Marvellous, the Station Officer who moved into the scene of the incident as they were able to recover the trailer and Ford bus, adding that” the Operation was a 30-man team made up of Abraka Police Division Patrol team, SARS Operatives, local vigilantes and hunters who went to the bush with the help of the Prince to the spot where they were initially kept, but discovered that the Kidnappers had changed location.”

It was further gathered that not deterred, the Police were able to trace the movement of the kidnappers in the bush through their footprint and eventually located them in the deep forest adding that a gun battle between the Police and the kidnappers ensued that left the six-man gang comprising six fulani men and an Urhobo Indigenes escaped with some of them sustaining gunshot wounds.

Sources said that the Police were careful not to hit any of the kidnapped victims, adding that the Kidnappers had in their possession four AK47s as the three persons in the Kidnappers’ den were rescued unhurt as the police found the phones of the Kidnappers that are currently in their custody.