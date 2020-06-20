Suspected Armed Robbers Kill Father Of Two POS Operator In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Point of Sale (POS) machine operator, identified as Mr Godspower Iguenariende, has been shot dead in Ekiugbo Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the late Iguenariende was shot in the abdomen are by the suspected armed robbers before they made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

A source who preferred anonymity told INDEPENDENT that Iguenariede was married with two children and working for a lending company.

He stressed that Iguenariende was attacked by the armed robbers at about 7am of Saturday 20 June, 2020, while trying to open his POS machine operation shop.

The source noted that the armed robbers shot him after collecting his money which shows that he might have identified some of them.

He revealed that Iguenariende was rushed to a nearby hospital but died before medical personnel could attend to him.

When contacted, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Ughelli ‘A’ Division, Kevin Zuokumor, confirmed the story, saying when they heard of the incident, he quickly mobilized his men to the scene but that the armed robbers absconded before their arrival.

He added that they were told that Iguenariende was rushed to an unknown hospital for medical attention but could not confirm whether he was dead as at press time.

He assured that they will do everything possible to apprehend the armed robbers and ensure they face the law.

Daily Independent