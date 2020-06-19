Okowa Welcomes Obaseki, Hints On PDP’s Plans For Him

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will work to ensure that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, continues his work in the state.

Mr Okowa said this via a tweet on Friday in reaction to Obaseki’s announcement that he had joined the PDP.

“I welcome my brother, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to our great party, the People’s Democratic Party! As you join us on this platform, we shall work to ensure that you continue the great work that you have started for the people of Edo State,” wrote Okowa.

Obaseki left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after being denied chances of re-election following disqualification from the party’s primary.