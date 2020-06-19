Delta: Asaba Housewife Absconds With N1.5m Husband’s Meeting Money

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 47 year old housewife Identified as Chinyere Ndubusi at Obinaco Street, Okwe quarters in Asaba, Delta state on Wednesday absconded with her husband’s N1.5million meeting money he allegedly put in her custody.

Mr Fredrick Ndubusi, a 53year old commercial bus transporter on Asaba- Onitsha route, confirmed to our Correspondent the incident, adding” my wife ran away with my meeting money of N1.5million, I kept the money in her custody because of our meeting this weekend and I told my wife to help me keep it safe instead of putting it in the bank until the weekend”

Disclosing that before the woman absconded, she had requested for N200,000 from him, Mr Ndubusi said that upon his refusal that the N1.5million was strictly for their meeting at the weekend, she threatened that she would take from the money or move out with the money, a threat he dismissed with a pinch of salt penultimate Wednesday before he went to work

It was however gathered that on the fateful Wednesday, the housewife further approached the husband for the said N200, 000 , stressing that the money would form part of her election process to the position of a vice chairman in the village meeting in Enugu state where she hails

But her request, was again dismissed in anger by her husband a native of Obomkpa community in Delta state, warning that the woman should not try anything stupid with the money he kept in her custody

Speaking further, Mr Ndubusi said” I thought my wife was joking about the N200,000 and I warned her not to do anything stupid, we have three children and she has been very faithful since I married her in Enugu state, so I drove to work and around 4pm, my daughter called me that her mother had left the house with a bag and some gift items, so I hurried close work and drove my bus to the house, and to my surprise, she had gone with her traveling bag

It was further gathered that the housewife made straight to Enugu state where she stopped over briefly in her family house to greet her mother before she disappeared into the thin air with the money

According to Ndubusi” I called her GSM phone severally no response, and I called her mother who confirmed to me that my wife was briefly in the house and later moved out, I told he ( my mother in law) that she disappeared from my house with my meeting money of N1.5million, I have also reported the matter to the police at A Division Police Division in Asaba where the matter is being handled”

At the A Division Police Division, Policemen at the CIB department who spoke to our Correspondent on Condition of anonymity confirmed that the matter was being handled by them, adding that investigation was ongoing with a view to bringing the woman to arrest and recover the money from her as soon as possible.

Tension has taken over the house of the transporter who claimed that without the money, he might be Jailed, adding that it was the first time to see his wife in such dubious way since they married over ten years ago in Enugu state before moving into Okwe quarters in Asaba where they have been living

The state Police Commissioner, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah who confirmed the incident, said that the Police was investigating the matter as the housewife would be arrested in Enugu state or anywhere

