Delta: Oldest Man Of Unenurhie Community, Pa Obiriene Passes On At 104

By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The death of Pa. Joseph. O. Obiriene, a retired health practicioner, a devouted, dedicated and deligent member of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) and a committed community leader and developer was announced in the early hours of Wednesday 10th June, 2020 by his children to both families and community at his residence in Unenurhie town.

Pa. Obiriene, according to a family source lived for 104 years and was the oldest man (Okpako-Orere) of Unenurhie community in Evwreni kingdom, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state.

The same source equally adjudged the late “Doctor” as he was popularly called by his community people, as the most elderly man in Unenurhie, Evwreni, Ehnwe and Uwheru communities put together.

The above fact was again confirmed by many elderly people (men and women) that came from the different nearby communities for a condolence visit.

According to a Minister of Gods Kingdom Society (GKS), Ughelli Zone, Bro. Eric Oddo who paid a condolence visit to Papa’s wife and children immediately they got the news of Papa’s death, “Papa was a very dedicated and diligent member of God’s Kingdom Society, the Church of the living God. He was a man worthy of emulation in service to God and humanity. He was a respected elder in the Church and also the chairman of the CWC of the church in Ughelli Zone. “His words of wisdom on important issues and knowledge of the scriptures on different topics would be greatly missed by the entire church. On behalf of my immediate family and the church, Papa’s wife and the children should take solace in the words of Jesus Christ that we will meet again.”

In the same way too, the president general of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison who visited the family in company of his executive members said, “Okpako-Orere”, “Papa was the oldest man of this community. On this note, I will say that it is a great loss to the entire community, even though he was old in age. In fact, I grew up to meet this man as a dedicated member of GKS in this community before I traveled out for greener pastures.

“Papa held faithfully to his beliefs as a Christian until he passed on. Because of his deligence in leadership, Papa was the treasurer of this community for so many years until he was well advanced in age. We must all know, especially the biological children of Papa, that the burial of Papa is not only for the children and the family members but for the entire Unenurhie community. We pray that Papa should rest in peace.”

Late Pa. Joseph. O. Obiriene was survived by a wife, children, grand children, great grand children and numerous family members.

The corpse has since been deposited in the morgue.