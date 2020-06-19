Delta Police Commences Investigation Into Mystery Death Of Housewife, Niece

Share This

























LAGOS JUNE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has commence investigation into the mystery death of a middle aged housewife Identified as Mrs Nkemjika Nkwor and her 10- year old niece, Favour Onyeye on Tuesday night in Ogwashi Uku Community near Asaba in Delta state discovered dead in their one room apartment.

Also found in an unconscious state was the husband of the woman who was identified as Mr NKwor Nath as the husband and wife live somewhere behind Comprehensive Secondary School, Azungwu Quarters in Ogwashi Uku metropolis

The duo were reported to have been married last year December 2019, while NKwor is an Indigene of Ogwashi Uku Community while his wife, Nkemjika hailed from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state

As at the time of filing this report, Circumstances leading to the death of the woman and her niece remained hazy as no arrest had been made by the Police in Ogwashi Uku Police Division who had swung into action to uncover the root cause that led to the death of the housewife and her niece in their room.

But the elder brother of the late Nkemjika Nkwor who Interestingly is the father of Favour, Mr Isioma Onyeje, told our Correspondent that he was the one that handed over his 10-year old daughter to live with his Sister, Nkemjika Nkwor, adding” Nkemjika Nkwor is my Sister, She was married to her husband, Mr NKwor last year December 2019,As a way of having somebody to always assist her when necessary, I handed over my daughter, Favour to live with my sister, I visited my Sister in their house, and I left only for them to call me that my daughter and my Sister died inside their room, and I wanted to take my daughter away when someone told me she was not treated well”

Nkwor said to be responding to treatment at the Ogwashi Uku General Hospital in Ogwashi Uku had allegedly threatened to kill himself if the news reaching him about his wife and the niece was anything to go by.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah who Confirmed this incident to our Correspondent on phone, said that the Police had Commenced Investigation into the mystery death of the housewife and the niece

Since the incident, Ogwashi Uku Community and its environs have enveloped with shock and pains over what many of its residents described as pathetic and unfortunate, calling on the Police to ensure a thorough findings on the death of the housewife and her niece the same time