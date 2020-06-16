Urhobo Foremost Steel And Building Material Merchant, P.B. Djebah Passes On At 95

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Philip Bivese Djebah, foremost steel and building materials merchant has passed on at the age of 95 years.

Djebah halls from Okwagbe town, Ukpedi Sub-Clan of Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

P. B. Djebah until his death at the early hours of on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, was the Okpovi of Ughievwen Kingdom, Okpako-Orere (eldest man) of Okwagbe and one time President General of Ughievwen Union.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of P. B Djebah & Company Limited, Nigeria Leading Steel Merchant and Stochists since 1948.

One of his sons, Barrister Mike Djebah who confirmed the death to INDEPENDENT described his father as a humble gentleman, bridge builder and peacemaker that would be missed by Nigeria, Delta State, Urhobo and indeed the Ughievwen Kingdom.

He is the father of Reverend Father Nicholas Djebah of Warri Catholic Diocese and uncle to former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Oma Djebah and many others.

Daily Independent