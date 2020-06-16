Warri: Woman Flees After Flogging Her 7-Year-Old Son To Death

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified woman has taken to her heels after allegedly clubbing her seven year-old-son to death in Warri, Delta State.

The woman, whose name could not be ascertained by our Correspondent on Tuesday, is a resident of Agbarha community where the incident occurred.

Sources from Agbarra (Agbassa) kingdom, in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, said the incident happened in evening hours of Monday, June 15, 2020.

While showing empathy on the issue, some residents said that the reason the woman flogged her son was still unknown.

A section of the residents, however, conjectured that the act was the handiwork of the devil, wondering why a mother could flog her son to death.

When contacted, the Warri Area Commander, Mr Mohammed Garba, said he was yet to be briefed by the DPO of A’ Division of the Nigeria Police, promising to get back after confirmation.

He was yet to call back as of the time of filing the report.

Tribune