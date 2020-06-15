Tension Mount In Sapele As Lodger Suspected Of Food Poison Dies In A Hotel

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension currently mounts in Sapele town in Delta following the death of a middle aged man identified as Showboy in an hotel room

It was gathered that the victim allegedly died of food poison by his friend identified as Gold over the struggle for a woman

Sources said that the victim had complained of stomach problem after having a drink with the said friend as he returned to his hotel room with two other persons , including his step brother who felt it was a normal thing

The victim later slept Off after the other persons had left him in the hotel room without the said Gold, who lodged him in the hotel where he died as it was also learnt that the hotel CCTV footages captured the suspect at the time he lodged the victim into the hotel

The CCTV footages also captured where the victim complained before the two other persons who visited him that it was the drink that the said Gold allegedly gave him that was responsible, and however they said Gold could not be reached to defend the alleged wrongdoings as at time of filing this report

Officials of the hotel who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity described the incident as unfortunate adding that the matter was reported to the Police

When contacted, the Police public relations officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident saying that Investigation was ongoing with a view to bringing those responsible for the death of the middle aged man to arrest