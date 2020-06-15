Delta Govt Sets To Open Schools, Commences Distribution Of 760 Sets Of Furniture

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (NEWSRANGERS)-In preparation for the reopening of schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta State Government has commenced distribution of 760 sets of furniture to three public secondary schools in the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the process, which is an ongoing exercise, would be replicated across the state in continuation of the exercise that began in March, but was stopped due to coronavirus lockdown.

Ukah, who was represented by an Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Clementina Ojumah, led a team that inspected the items in the schools located in Warri South and Warri South West council areas of the state.

“The beneficiating schools are Dore Numa College, Warri which received 300 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers; Hussey College, Warri got 250 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers, while Naifor Island Secondary School, Naifor Island received 150 pieces for students and 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers,” he said.

He also stated that the Principal of Dore Numa College, Ejoh Dimas, and Secretary of the Community, Godwin Oburoh, had conducted the inspection team round the classrooms and halls where the items were assigned.