Black Week For Urhobo Nation, Loses Four Prominent Indigenes Within Six Days

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than four prominent Delta State indigenes namely: Maj. Gen. Orho Obada (rtd), Chief Tom Amioku, Joyce Overah and Pastor (Mrs.) Victoria Avwomakpa, have died within the last six days.

While Obada, Amioku and Avwomakpa died at the weekend, Overah passed on a week ago. They all died separately after brief illnesses of undisclosed nature.

A family member told The Guardian that Obada, a former Federal Commissioner, Acting Chief of Air Staff and erstwhile Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former President, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, died on Saturday night after a brief illness.

He was also a Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Commander, Training Command and Second-in-Command, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Kaduna and current Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Amioku, a former Commissioner for Works in Delta State, DESOPADEC Commissioner, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice Chairman of PDP in Delta Central, died after a protracted illness that had kept him away from active politics for months.

Reliable sources confirmed that Overah, a former Commissioner and House of Representatives member, equally died after a brief illness. The late Avwomakpa, who was wife of the immediate past Chairman of South-South Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, also died after a brief illness.