Urhobo Progress Union Mourns Gen. Obada, Tom Amioku, Joyce Overah

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), has described the transition of Major-General Orho Esio Obada (Rtd,), OON, OFR; Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of UPU Worldwide and former Federal Commissioner of Works, on Sunday June 14, 2020 as a huge loss of a priceless asset and titan of the Urhobo Nation.

The pan-Urhobo apex body also mourned the deaths of Chief Tom Amioku, top politician and former Commissioner representing Delta State in the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Hon. Joyce Overah, Commissioner, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and former member of Federal House of Representatives, in the past few days.

In a statement, Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Oghenerume Taiga, JP, President-General, UPU, said with the transition of Major-General Orho Esio Obada the Urhobo Nation, in particular, and Nigeria, in general, has lost one of its greatest, invaluable assets, titan and statesman.

“Our departed General was indeed a priceless asset to the Urhobo Nation. He was not just a passionate, patriotic and progressive Urhobo hero, but was also a bridge-builder who was always concerned about the peace, growth, development, security, unity and welfare of the Urhobo Nation, and the country at large.

“To the UPU, we have lost a great leader, father, Advisor and pillar of support. Our departed icon was not just a Chairman of UPU Board of Trustees, but was a former 2nd Vice President General. He was a role model and motivator, who selflessly and passionately contributed and spent his own personal, financial, professional and moral resources and network in his long-term service of the UPU, nay Urhobo Nation. He was handy in the efforts to curtail the worsening security situation in Urhoboland, especially in the hinterland.

“General Obada’s passage to eternity came at a time of our Nation’s history when his usually quality contributions and services are highly needed. General Obada was, until his death, one of the three surviving Nigerian Alumni of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, England. The two surviving Nigerians of that special breed of Nigerian military officers are General Yakubu Gowon, former Military Head of State; and General Domkat Bali, former Minister of Defence.

Obada, who retired in 1977, was also former member of the Supreme Military Council, acting Chief of Air Staff (1970 – 1971), Aide-de-Camp to Dr. Nmamdi Azikiwe (1964-1966), among others. He will be gravely missed. I pray God to grant his family, Agbarho Kingdom and entire Urhobo Nation the peace and strength to bear his loss. May his soul rest in peace.

“In what obviously was a black week and days for the Urhobo Nation, other distinguished Urhobo personalities also journeyed into eternity. On Saturday June 13, the Urhobo Nation also lost Chief Tom Amioku, former NDDC Commissioner and three-time Commissioner in Delta State Executive Council (Special Duties, 1999+2001; Power and Energy, 2001-2003; Works, 2003-2007).

“Chief Tom Amioku was a prominent Urhobo leader, astute politician and charismatic administrator. The Urhobo Nation deeply mourns the passage of the gentleman and patriot.

Mr. Joyce Overah, another prominent Urhobo son and one of the Commissioners representing Urhobo ethnic Nationality in the Board of DESOPADEC also passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Hon Joyce Overah was a former Member, House of Representatives. He was also one-time Commissioner for Science and Technology; as well as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Joyce Overah was reputed to be a complete gentleman.

“The Urhobo Nation is greatly saddened by the irreparable loss of these eminent, distinguished and highly patriotic Urhobo sons who devoted the better parts of their lives to serving the Urhobo Nation to the best of their abilities. They will always be remembered for their selfless services, devotion and commitment to the growth, development and well-being of the Urhobo Nation and her people. May their gentle souls rest in peace,” He prayed.