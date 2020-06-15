Decomposed Corpse Of Missing Agbor College Of Education Staff Man Found Near Church

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The cold hands of death has snatched away a staff of the College Of Education, Agbor, Ika south local government area of Delta state, one Mr. Gideon Akwaran, who was declared missing two week ago, has been found dead.

Mr. Akwaran was reported missing on May 31st 2020, after he left home and never returned.

It was gathered that the College of Education staff, left home on the fateful day with a notice of going to the market along College/Uromi junction road, Agbor to buy meat for the food he was cooking, that was the last time he was seen.

His lifeless body, already decomposing, was found in a bush opposite the popular Untouchable Church situated along the new expressway, Agbor by members of Agbor Gha-Ihun security group that acted on the complaints of the some persons who reported that unbearable odor was emanating from a particular axis of the bush.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of Agbor Gha-Ihun, Mr. Monday Kiyem, said, “we were called by some people who informed us that offensive odor was coming from a part of the bush located opposite Untouchable Church. We searched the area only to discovered a decomposing body of a young man who was later identified as the missing Gideon Akwaran”.

He observed that the handsome young man aged 32, was gruesomely murdered with bricks used on his head, adding that it was unclear if his adopters were kidnappers or not.

He however, enjoined citizens to be security conscious and not fall prey to the antics of evil men that have created unrest in the society.

He prayed God to grant the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, to react to the death was unsuccessful.