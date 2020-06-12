Covid-19:Urhobos In Diaspora Spread Succour To The Aged And Vulnerables

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhiurhoroLAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In order to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in rural communities, Urhobo indigenes in Diaspora under the aegis of Unenurhie In Diaspora recently supported the aged and vulnerable in Unenurhie community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state with undisclosed sum of money.Speaking in a telephone chat with Urhobotoday.com correspondent, the co-ordinator of the social media group, Mr. James Okparikpu who is presently resident in Lagos state advised the Unenurhie people to always protect themselves against the ravaging pandemic by obeying the health precautionary measures put in place by the NCDC. “First, I must appreciate our old mothers and fathers and the physically challenged ones in the community for the pains they are passing through as a result of the lockdown.“As an interactive media group, we support the community leadership by helping them to treat issues of immediate importance and also contribute our quota for good governance of the community. In the same way too, we deem it fit to give our old people and the vulnerables our little financial support especially in this period of the lockdown. What we gave them is not much because we are also suffering the same effects, but we beg them to accept it with joy.“The members of the group are indigenes of the community, resident in different parts of the country and also those of them at home. Let me thank all those that promptly responded to our request for achieving this goal. I therefore want to appeal to the president general of the community to spread the little money round all those that are concerned without any form of discrimination.”Addressing the beneficiaries and other members of the community during the short event held at the community town hall, the president general of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison said, “On behalf of the entire Unenurhie community, I owe a lot of gratitude and appreciations to our brothers and sisters in diaspora for this singular act of benevolence, generosity and love towards the old people and the vulnerables and to the entire community at a time like this. It’s indeed an act worthy of emulation by every indigene of this community.“This act of love and kindness will definitely help to erase enmity and every evil thought from our hearts against our own brothers and sisters. If we can continue to do this from this moment, then internal crisis or civil unrest will be things of the past in our midst as a people. On this note, I want to thank our lovely and lively brothers and sisters once again for this financial support. Let me promise here that I will share the money to those that deserve it and not to do otherwise.”Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries numbering over fifty, Mr. Amos Edjedi aka “Simba The Sailor”, a blind man from childhood expressed deep gratitude to the group for the kind gesture.“Today, we are happy that our children in big towns remember those of us at home in a good way. They contributed huge amount of money and sent to us to enable us manage the present hard condition in the country. God in his infinite mercy will continue to bless them for us. Wealthy and great men will emerge in the group. Successful business men and women and notable politicians will come out of them in Jesus name,” Edjedi prayed.The fund was shared for over fifty people in the community with seven persons drawn from each of the eight original streets in the community.The event was co-ordinated and closely monitored by the community leadership under the watchful eyes of the President General and some community elders.Unenurhians In Diaspora is a social media group, comprising over one hundred members of Unenurhie indigenes at the moment.