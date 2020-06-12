Delta Hotelier Urges Govt To Assist Youths In Establishing Small Scale Businesses

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroHe disclosed that many of the youths that are jobless today are very industrious and have high managerial skills to run small and medium enterprises (SMEs), adding that, “It’s a way of taking them out of unemployment and activities of youth restiveness in our various communities across the country.”Diamond who made the appeal during the official opening ceremony of Ogbo Hotel recently disclosed that the hotel provides bar services of different brand of drinks, pepper spot and varieties of indoor sporting activities.Thanking the invitees for honouring his invitation, he stated, “We know the period we are at the moment. So I must thank my special guests for honouring my invitation despite this pandemic. Modern business is all about innovative ideas and use of modern technology. This is at the end wrapped together with good marketing network.“I conceived this business idea for quite a long time now, considering the fact that almost every neighbouring community surrounding us have one or more hotels. I took it as a challenge and looked for every possible means to finance this novel project.“First, I give God the glory for me to see the successful end of this project. Truly it’s a long term project and required much fund to finish. Here again, I want to commend my family members and friends that supported me one way or the other to enable me gone thus far. I can’t really name every of my supporters here. The list is endless. May God bless all of them .”In his remarks, the President General of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison commended the owner of the hotel for his innovative business idea, even as a youth.Hear him, “I want to commend our youth chairman who is the MD of this hotel for directing his energy and ideas in establishing this entertainment facility. I really want to encourage him to do more in this field. Let me use this opportunity to advise all our youths and other people that would patronize here to beware of fighting, stealing or creating troubles. The community is against such social vices. We must all know that this place is a business venture. So the management of the hotel should be equal to the tasks. There should be a cordial relationship between the management and their clients. Once again, I’m happy for this great business achievement and breakthrough in our community. You are all welcome.”Speaking in the same vein, an APC councillorship hopeful in Evwreni Ward in the forth coming local government polls in Delta state, Comr. Marcus Uba who is also a close political associate to the owner of the hotel, Mr. Friday Diamond thanked him for the great business achievement. He however promised to work with Delta state APC national leaders from Evwreni town in the likes of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Engr. Chief Samuel Adjogbe to take many of the youths from the streets when he might have been successfully voted in as a councilor to represent the good people of Evwreni Ward.Amongst those that graced the occasion were Mr. Peter Maison, President General of Unenurhie community, Hon. Victor Ohare, ex-president general of Evwreni kingdom and former councilor of the ward, Mr. Fidelix Adjogbe, Comr. Marcus Uba, Hon. Desmond Ikpugbu, Comr. Morrison Edafe, Mr. Ujeyah, Mr. Peter Omamomo, Dr. Johnson Abrucha, Olorogun Johnson Efedudu, Mr. Onovughe Ephron, vice chairman of Unenurhie youths and Mr. Augustine Abrucha among others.The event ended with lots of fun as music was supplied by DJ U. A. Entertainment with acrobatic female dancers from Ughelli metropolis and different MCs entertaining the large audience with rip cracking jokes.