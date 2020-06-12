Delta Chief Judge Sets 149 Awaiting Trial Inmates At Warri Prison Free

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro has ordered the immediate release of 149 out of the 786 awaiting trial inmates at the centre.

He also granted bail to six others including an 80-year-old woman standing trial in a land case before a magistrate court in Otujeremi.

The Chief Judge gave the order in the process of his two-day working visit to the Warri Correctional Centre where he took particular notice of the congestion of the centre.

Among those who benefitted from the Chief Judge’s jail delivery were inmates who had spent over five years in the correctional service custody while still awaiting trial for alleged offences ranging from conspiracy and stealing, illegal dealing in petroleum products as well as belonging to unlawful society, among others.

A particular inmate, Oghenemine Peter, who has been in custody since March this year for allegedly stealing a sum of N5,500 broke into tears of joy when he was released on compassionate ground, having showed remorse.

Justice Umukoro expressed grave concern over the congestion in the Warri Correctional Centre noting that on its construction in 1916, it was only designed for 307 persons.

“No accommodation block has been added to the structure ever since”, the Chief Judge lamented just as he canvassed for expansion of the facility.

Justice Umukoro spoke further, “Another reason causing congestion in justice dispensation lies in the legal impediments toward imposition of non custodial sentences. The non-custodial branch of the correctional centre has to employ sufficient staff to take care of the people that will be sentenced by our courts.

“Poverty in the land is another reason contributing to congestion of prisons. But our youths should realise that there is no profit in resorting to crime. If you are prepared to work, the society will support you. Poverty should not be an excuse.

“Delay in the rendering of legal opinions is another reason as cases sent to office of the DPP take months without reactions.

“Relocation of witnesses also affect speedy trial of cases thus causing congestion of the correctional centres”.

He listed other factors leading to congestion of correctional centres as paucity of vehicles at the disposal of prison authorities, lawyers who ask for frivolous adjournments thus delaying quick dispensation of justice as well as heavy daily workloads on the magistrates and judges.

“However, we shall continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure that inmates awaiting trial are quickly treated within the limit of the infrastructure at our disposal”, the Chief Judge assured.

Earlier, the Director of the Warri Correctional Centre, Mr. Solomon Airiohuodion had intimated the Chief Judge of the “rampant cases of offenders spending several years as awaiting trials for minor offences that could have earned them lesser sentence if speedily tried and convicted”.

He pleaded that the State Government should help in decongesting the condemned convicts section of the Warri Custodial Centre disclosing that currently, a total of 256 condemned convicts are being kept in the centre “while awaiting trial inmates have been displaced from their cell for condemned convict inmates because of over congestion and also some condemned convicts have equally been mixed with convicts and awaiting trials in their cells which is against the rules and regulations of the Correctional Service”.

“Mixing condemned convict inmates and others together will have negative influence on the inmates”, he submitted.

Daily Watch