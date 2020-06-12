Delta Police Arrest 73 ‘Executive’ Beggars In Asaba, Ughelli, Sapele

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the dwindling state of economy as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic disease spread ravaging the world, security agents in Asaba, Ughelli and Sapele towns in Delta state have arrested no fewer than 73 streets’ beggars in the named areas.

With a negligible number of Nigerian population across the Nigeria resorted to begging as a way of surviving the tough times, the security agents said they arrested persons, many of whom were found to be marabouts upon interrogation, adding that they have in the constituted themselves into hoodlums to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

Delta state government through the Commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Tuesday has described as pathetic the poor economy situation in Nigeria, adding” the situation is really operation no mercy, the economy is really unfair and unfortunate for the unemployed, even the employed are not finding anything easy, and so people especially the Jobless ones have resorted to begging, and the state government is unconformable with the situation”

Speaking to Journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah said that those beggars arrested are going through interrogation, adding that those with genuine intentions might be released while those with suspicious characters would face the law and be charged to court

In Asaba, Ughelli and Sapele towns, these beggars are clad in suits with ties and armed with Christian tracks often as measures to woo unsuspecting members of the public for fund assistance at various busy Jjunctions where they will either be waiting for Keke Napep to convey them to their destinations

In Asaba for instance, these beggars, many of them supposedly married men are seen at various motor parks, Ibusa Junction, Summit road Junction, Traffic light Junction and head bridge openly begging for alms from car owners including business men and women

One of the beggars, Isaac Wilson who spoke to our Correspondent in Asaba said” we are dying of hunger, no Job and food for my family, government did not provide Job opportunities for us, COVID-19 Pandemic disease ravaging everywhere had destroyed virtually the economy, we are hungry”

A survey conducted by our correspondent in Asaba, has shown that many were seen appealing to the Federal Government to take them off the streets, saying that the beggars had become a nuisance to the environment.

A respondent, Mrs Meg Monday a business woman who spoke to our Correspondent said” people have resorted to begging as a result of the hash economic situation of Nigeria, people with Jobs have also been laid off due to the Covid-19 Pandemic” adding that in an attempt to proffer solutions, ninety percent of the solutions to begging lies in the hands of the government who will create centers where people can be trained on certain skills.

News Direct