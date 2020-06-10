Alleged Defamation: Nwaoboshi Threatens To Sue Buhari’s Aide

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman senate committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has given Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari new media, two days to apologise to him or he will sue her for alleged defamation.

The senator has been in a war of words with the commission and Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs since the Senate passed a resolution that it would probe the interim management committee of the NDDC for alleged mismanagement of funds.The upper legislative chamber is probing the commission for “mismanaging” N40 billion.

While Nwaoboshi accused Akpabio of getting a N300 million fencing contract from the NDDC, the commission said the senator got a N3.6 billion contract using 11 contracts as a front.

Akpabio also said Nwaoboshi should respond to allegations by the commission that members of the national assembly inserted non-existent projects in the 2019 budget of the NDDC.

Based on the allegations and counter-allegations, Onochie made a series of posts on her social media accounts.

In a letter dated June 9 and addressed to Onochie by Daniel Bwala, a lawyer, Nwaoboshi said if she does post a retraction and apologise, a defamation suit would be filed against her.

“On the 8th day of June 2020, you posted/published a defamatory article on your Facebook page (Lauretta Onochie) against our client captioned “NDDC- THE CHICKEN COMES HOME TO ROOST” appearing on your page as follows, amongst others,” the letter read in part.

“Consequent upon your unsubstantiated allegations against our client, he demands that you publish/post a retraction on all your social media platforms and tender an unreserved apology to him within forty-eight hours from the day of delivery of this letter.

“TAKE NOTE that if you fail to comply with the demands as stated above, we have our client’s instructions to take legal action against you without further recourse to you.

“A stitch in time saves nine.”

