Delta: Afiesere Community Hails Edevbie’s Family Over Dev, Restoration Of Electricity

The community gave the commendation through its Public Relation Officer, PRO, Mr. Precious Orichadere over the restoration of electricity to Afiesere community.He said the community, under the leadership of the President, Mr. Victor Otumemine appreciated Chiefs Mathew and David Edevbie’s unrelented efforts in ensuring that electricity was restored back to Afiesere community after so many years of blackout.The PRO who urged the public to ignore those on social media, praising some persons who do not know how electricity was restored in Afiesere community, said the light wouldn’t have been possible without Chief David Edevbie and Chief Mathew Edevbie who stood by them to ensure electricity is restored to the community.The statement warned against those writing unnecessary story to praise people that are not contributing to the development of the Afiesere community to desist from it, while they applauded the Edevbie’s family for their consistent supports in the development of the entire community.He said businesses have been grounded over the years because of none supply of electricity to the community, but said today it has become a thing of the past and that all these were the efforts of Chief Mathew Edevbie and Chief David Edevbie.The community appealed to all sons and daughters of the community and others to emulate the Edevbie family in developing of the community.Daily Independent