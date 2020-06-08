Warri Bishop In Trouble Over Alleged Rape Of 19-Year-Old Girl During Deliverance

Share This

























LAGOS JUNE 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Detectives from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, Area Command in Warri, Delta State have arrested the Founder and General Overseer of the Victory Revival Fasting & Prayer Ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe for allegedly raping a nineteen-year-old girl (names withheld).

The popular cleric was arrested on Friday, June 5, DAILY POST reports.

The suspect is now cooling off his heels at the police cell in “A” Division, Warri.

The Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Mohammed Muktar Garba, in a chat with newsmen confirmed the arrest.

He said the cleric was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim at his office.

ACP Garba noted that the mother of the victim is a member of the church where her daughter was allegedly raped by the said Bishop.

According to ACP Garba,” She said the pastor had a dream that death was hovering in their house and for peace to reign, she should bring her daughter, Miracle for prayers (deliverance).

“The woman brought the lady to the church pastor. I think what really happened is that the pastor drugged that lady and raped her. I personally took the lady to the hospital because she was in a coma for two(2) days.

“We were looking for this pastor for the past three weeks. We later traced him to where he was hiding and I got him arrested, and we are charging him to court now. This is somebody that I arrested since Friday. He has been in cell since Friday, Saturday, Sunday and today-Monday. I am charging him to court.”

“We have the pictures. We have examined the victim. I took her to the doctor. He has examined her private parts, and we have everything to charge this man to court.”

ACP Garba also denied allegations of collecting money from the suspect to release him or cover up the matter.

In his words,”I did not demand a dime from him and I will not collect a dime from him. He must face the wrath of the law.”

In a swift reaction, the suspect, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe denied the allegations leveled against him.

The cleric who spoke with newsmen on his way out of the Police Station to court said, “I did not rape her.”

According to Bishop Orhonigbe, “She came to church on that faithful day, the 20th of May. The mother brought her to the church for deliverance and I prayed for her in front of the altar in the presence of three people. Immediately after the prayer, she left the church. That was around to 12. She came back 5 ‘o’clock with policemen and some crowd, saying ‘this is the man.’ I did not rape her.”

Narrating her ordeal before newsmen, the victim, a nineteen-year-old girl (names withheld) said she was a member of the church when she was younger but stopped at a time.