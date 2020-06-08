Delta Govt Increases Isolation Bed Capacity For Covid-19 Patients Across The State

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State government says it has scaled up its treatment and isolation bed capacity from sixty five to over one hundred and ten across the state to meet the increasing number of covid-19 cases.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye said the bed capacity would be increased to two hundred and six this week.

The Delta State Commissioner for health said many COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various facilities across the state would be discharged as they meet the criteria.

Dr Ononye appealed to residents of the state to refrain from discriminating against persons those who have been treated of COVID-19 and discharged.