Residents Of Isoko Kingdom Cry Out Over Eight-Year Electricity Blackout

LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Aviara kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Council of Delta state, have decried eight years of absence of electricity in their community.

Aviara kingdom, which has seven sub-communities; Araya, Okpawha, Ewho-kpaka, Edherie, Aberuo, Okpare and Ukpude, first had electricity in 1996, which was connected to the main electrical grid at Irri passing through Oyede and Bethel towns covering over 30km.

But the communities have faced total power outage for the past eight years as a result of the long distance and lack of maintenance of the power lines, cables vandalized, as well as many of the electricity poles broken or pulled down.

In a letter addressed to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, signed by the President General of Aviara Federal Union, Mr. Counselor Umulor, Secretary General, Mr. Benson Aluya Onosowho and Chief Edwin Egboro, Odiologbo of Aviara kingdom, they appealed for speedy rehabilitation of electricity in the area.

The letter reads, “We humbly draw your attention to the unending power outage that has existed in Aviara communities for the past 8 and still running. Aviara Ward 3 had been connected to the main electrical grid at Irri passing through Oyede and Bethel towns covering over 30km. During this past decade and all through this distance for lack of maintenance of the lines, the cables have been stolen and vandalized and many of the electricity poles broken or pull down.

“In a frantic effort for Aviara communities to be directly connected to the main grid at Irri through her short distance of about 7km, an alternative phase was embarked upon in 2016.

“After having covered about 2km with the erection of electricity poles and cables, the project has once more been abandoned to the mercy of thieves and vandals since 2017, apparently plunging Aviara communities into perpetual darkness, the end of which we cannot see in view.

The letter added, “It is therefore, our earnest plea Sir, that you use your good office in your known proactive nature, to make the Delta State Government take over the project so that Aviara communities can once again be lighted up to enable indigenes and locals key into the State’s Smart Agenda with its associated influx of enormous social, business and economic activities and attendant benefits.”

Daily Independent