Agbarho Landlords, Residents Appeal To Okowa To Rescue Them From Atrocities Of Illegal Dredgers

LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Landlords and residents of Ikwegwu street in Agbarho, Ughelli Government Area of Delta State has appealed to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State Commissioner of Environment to save them from the atrocities of Illegal land dredgers.They accused the illegal dredgers operating in the community of destroying the environment which has resulted in damaging their houses, land and street.Mr Onos Briggs who spoke on behalf of other complainants disclosed that illegal dredging activities in the community which started since 2014 has done a lot of harm to land, houses, streets and major road in Agbarho, adding that despite writing several petitions overtime to Agbarho traditional court and the Conventional court in Ughelli North through their lawyer, E.M.Swowari And Associates, the illegal dredging activities in the community continued unabated to the detriment of the local residents.They accused Mr Ajokpenovwe Cyprian, Mr John Kaki, Mr Julius Emunemu,Pastor Kindness Akpomiemie,Mr Ume, Mr Kess Emunoja and Mr Stanley Arubi of being the brain behind the illegal dredging activities in Agbarho.The Landlords and residents of the community appealed to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State Commissioner of Information to step in into the issue so as to save them from the dastardly act of the illegal dredgers.“The activities of Agbarho Illegal dredging activities has done a lot of damages to Streets and major roads in Agbarho since 2014. Despite several petitions overtime to the Agbarho traditional court and the Conventional court in Ughelli North , the executors continue to encourage the illegal dredgers to the detriment of the local residents,” they lamented, just as they demanded that the Ministry of Environment in Delta State should come to their rescue.They complained that if the illegal dredging continues it would not only lead to collapsed of buildings and destruction of roads, it would as well lead to lose of lives.They disclosed that the illegal dredging activities have already led to serious land slide which resulted in the crack of their building as well as heacy flooding during raining season.“The illegal dredging activities has led to serious land slide which resulted in crack on our buildings on the streets as well as flooding during raining season s all this years since 2014. Even an entire street has become in abandoned since then. E.g. Ikwegwu street by the formal Agbafho Grammar School is not passable that till now,” the Residents stated.