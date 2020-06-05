How Robbers On ‘Keke’ Snatch N1m From Female Crayfish Dealer In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed robbers on Friday snatched the sum of one million naira from a crayfish seller in Warri, Delta State.

According to an eyewitness, the two armed robbers tailed the woman who was coming out of one of the banks in Warri to the popular the Warri Garage and snatched the bag containing the money from her.

On realizing that they were armed men the woman raised an alarm while the two armed robbers jumped into a tricycle and made away with the money.

Narrating her experience to Vanguard, the victim who does not want her name to be on print said she boarded a tricycle after collecting the money from the bank.

She said that unknown to her the tricycle she entered belonged to a gang, adding that when she got close to the Warri Garage, the tricycle man suddenly asked her to come down that he was no longer going her direction.

She narrated that immediately she alighted from the tricycle two men who were armed with daggers suddenly snatched the bag containing the money from her and jumped into the same tricycle and zoomed off.

The victim who was wailing uncontrollably when our reporter got to the scene, said “How do I pay people their money. I am finished. Where do I start from?

“I sell and supply crayfish in the market. The last supply I made was what I wanted to go and pay when these men came and snatched the money from me.”

As at the time of filing this report the woman was on way to the police station to file a complaint.

Vanguard