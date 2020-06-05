President Buhari Nominates Okonjo-Iweala As DG Of World Trade Organisation

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

Nigeria had earlier nominated Yonov Frederick Agah, Nigeria’s permanent representative to WTO, for the position, according to a news report by Thisday.

In a Diplomatic Note no 146/2020 by Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, to all embassies and permanent missions in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Federal Government announced the withdrawal of Agah’s nomination and its replacement with that of Okonjo-Iweala.

The paper said it sighted the diplomatic note.

If Okonjo-Iweala is elected in the vote due to hold in 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland, she will serve for the term 2021-2024.