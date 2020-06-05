Facts Emerge On How Ex-VC Of Nigerian Maritime University, Etebu, Sylva Allegedly Loot N460m In One Day

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-More facts have emerged on the monumental fraud perpetrated by a cartel at the Nigeria Maritime University, led by Petroleum Minister and Chairman of Council, Timipre Sylva, and the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maureen Orubide Etebu.

Sylva and Etebu ran the cartel with so much impunity that almost wiped the finances out and ran the institution aground.

The VC and the Board were recently removed.

Pointblanknews.com had recently reported that in May 2019, Prof Etebu, VC of Nigeria Maritime University, through the office of the Accountant General, and one Chris Maiyaka of the National University Commission, diverted N3.4billion take-off funds of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, according to documents obtained by Pointblanknews.com.

Not done, Prof Etebu also allegedly took another N100million donation from the Delta State Government as a grant to the University and kept in her UBA account.





Prof Etebu, a former Commissioner in Bayelsa is a close associate of Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum, who allegedly shared part of the looted N3.4billion.

During her tenure, contract splitting became the new normal. New documents made available to Pointblanknews.comreveal that she awarded contracts above her statutory authority.

She allowed some of her cronies to be on the payroll of the institution while working as professors elsewhere.

For instance, on 13/07/18, the VC awarded a contract to Azap Nigeria Limited for the construction of a walkway, for N20 million. The amount was paid five times even though her statutory authority doesn’t cover more than N5 million.

On 13/07/18, she paid N20 million to the same Azap Nigeria Limited six times for the construction of a Rigid pavement.

Also, in the same document, the ex VC made multiple payments for the construction of a ‘generator house’.

In total, Etebu made 23 payments of N20million each totaling N460million to Azap Nigeria Limited the same day.

One of her cronies is a Liberian named Baba Adukwu, who was on the payroll of NMU, Ahmadu Bello University, and the Federal University of Technology, Gusau. The scam ran from 2015 to 2018 under the watch of the VC.

